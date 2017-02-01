× Local high school athletes make college choices official at signing day ceremonies

Huge day for high school student-athletes as they make their college choices official. National Signing Day ceremonies took place all over the country and in our area as well. At Manheim Central, the school’s new all-time leading scorer in basketball Taylor Funk committed to St. Joseph’s. It was his dream to play Division I basketball at the next level.

"It is unreal, that was my dream," he said. "To get a Division I offer and play Division I basketball. Knowing that dream is coming true the day that I sign the paper is unlike anything else."

A half dozen Barons athletes were recognized at the school today.

Attached is video from FOX43 with additional stops at Trinity, Bishop McDevitt, Cumberland Valley and Hempfield. Congratulations to all of the local athletes signing their letters of intent today.