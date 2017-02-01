× Local racer fueled by late mother’s blessing to pursue his passion

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY – 24-year old Garth Rickards has always loved to drive fast. The Cumberland Valley High graduate never raced until his mother Judy gave him the green light to pursue his passion.

“When I was young, we had about an acre and a half field. Dad would cut different tracks through the grass where it was really high and I would run my go cart until it was out of gas,” said Rickards. “I’d take it back to the house, fill it back up and go back out.”

It can be hard for parents to hold kids back from something they love. In order to protect her son, Judy Rickards said no to racing.

"The sport has it's downside and she said I just don't want him doing it, it's not something I could stand or be part of," explained Garth's Dad John Rickards.

A four-year fight with cancer changed Judy's perspective and changed her mind about Garth's future. She died during his freshman year of college, but not before changing the course of his life.

"She called Garth into the room and said to him, you have my blessing, life is way too short, I've learned that, go do what you want to do. Live it to the fullest and if racing is it, you have my blessing."

"That was the motivation, kind of started the fire to go after it," admitted Garth. "She's on every single helmet, her initials are on it, every time I pray before I start a race, I think about her. "

Given the green light, Garth flourished at driving school and in his first levels of racing. He's now found a ride with the IndyLights circuit that races in North America.

"Most common thing I tell people is that it's like the Hershey Bears or Harrisburg Senators of racing and that helps them understand a little bit better what I am doing."

In addition to his Dad, Garth's support system includes racing royalty. John is business partners and close friends with Bobby Rahal. His son Graham and Garth are tight and the Rahal's are big fans of the kid from Cumberland County.

A bold statement from Bobby still sticks with John. "He said you know John, someday Garth is going to be a superstar and I'm going to help him be that. He has the talent and I'm going to help him utilize that to help him get to where he wants to be in his racing career."