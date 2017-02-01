× New Holland woman arrested on fugitive warrant

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A New Holland woman is behind bars held on a fugitive warrant out Bedford County. New Holland Police, were notified at around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday of a female inside a residence that had a warrant for her arrest for Felony Retail Theft out of Bradford county. The suspect was identified as 45 year old Heidi Dudden.

Officers confirmed the warrant and placed Dudden in custody. She was charged with Arrest Prior To Requisition (Fugitive) and arraigned. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, which she was unable to post.

Dudden was committed to Lancaster County Prison to await extradition to Bradford County.