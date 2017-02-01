× Police interrupt early morning armed robbery, two 19 year old men charged

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A pair of 19 year old men are behind bars charged in an armed robbery that was interrupted by the arrival of police. It happen at 1 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the first block of Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township.

Police say, Michael McDaniel and Chance Neilley, both of Bethlehem, in Lehigh County, forced their way through an open first floor window of the residence. Once inside they demanded money and drugs from six victims, 4 males and two females, while threatening them with a pellet gun that resembled a semi-automatic pistol and a knife.

While McDaniel and Neilley were arguing with the victims local police arrived on the scene. Both suspects attempted to flee but were subsequently taken into custody.

Charges against McDaniel and Neilley include Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Unlawful Restraint. Following arraignment, both suspects were sent to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $139,000 bail each.