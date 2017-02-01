× Police issue arrest warrant for man that assaulted victim over financial dispute

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in an assault.

Salik Williams, 28, is wanted for assaulting a man over a financial dispute.

On January 31 at approximately 4:15 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of N. 6th Street for a reported assault.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was found at the scene with injuries to his head and a dislocated shoulder.

The man told police that Williams came into the garage armed with a black handgun. Williams went into the victim’s pockets, only to come up empty. He proceeded to punch the victim, which knocked him to the ground.

Williams continued the assault by striking the victim in the head with a gun.

Finally, Williams pointed the gun at the victim, threatened to kill him and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in fair condition.

A warrant was issued for Williams’s arrest on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and a person not to possess a firearm.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-315-458.