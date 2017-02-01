Police searching for suspect in Turkey Hill robbery

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are seeking information that will lead them to the suspect in a robbery of a Turkey Hill store.

On January 31 at approximately 9:45 p.m., a white male entered the Turkey Hill location in the 700 block of N. Mountain Road.

The suspect demanded cash, and displayed no weapon during the incident. He fled the area on foot, running southbound from the store.

He is described as approximately 5’10” tall with a medium build and was wearing a green camouflaged-hooded jacket with a gray hoodie underneath. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans, gloves, and black sneakers that had a red trim and red laces. He covered his face with a scarf.

Anyone having information about this incident is urged to submit a tip through this website or contact LPPD directly at 717-657-5656.