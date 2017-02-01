× Poll: Do you think Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow tomorrow?

The famous prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil will attempt to venture outside tomorrow to determine the upcoming forecast. His scientific bent is based on whether he sees his shadow or doesn’t see his shadow.

The greatly anticipated annual event draws thousands of spectators who want to find out if Phil is correct. He’s apparently been wrong 55% percent of the time throughout his storied predictions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The tradition goes, if Phil sees his shadow, it means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, if he does not see his shadow, it means an early Spring is expected.

Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is the birthplace of Groundhog Day. According to CNN, during a sunrise ceremony, the waddling prophet is retrieved from his heated home inside a mock tree stump and hoisted heavenward by top-hatted helpers who interpret his gestures.

The history behind Phil’s stardom emerged when the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club used to hunt groundhog during the late summer and host banquets where woodchuck was occasionally on the menu, according to Jeff Lundy, vice president of the club. In 1909, local newspapers reported that the governor of Pennsylvania attended the group’s annual feast and 400 groundhogs were served to 400 guests. Lundy said the stories may have been exaggerated but acknowledged in the past, woodchuck was eaten as a delicacy in Punxsutawney.

Punxsutawney became known for its groundhogs. Myths emerged about them, in which farmers would say they would come out of hibernation in February, but the weather would determine their appearances. Farmers had and have angst over the damages a groundhog can do to their bounty. But somehow, the myths and the facts merged into a revered meteorologist expert known today as Punxsutawney Phil.

Do you think Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow tomorrow?