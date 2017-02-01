Simpli Home, Ltd. recalls chests as a precaution to possible death or injury to children

Simpli Home, of Olympia, Washington, recalled chests that they claim are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 240 units, involving Artisan, Bellevue, Holden and Stratford style six-drawer bedroom chests of drawers made of pine wood, pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

Chests being recalled are stained medium auburn brown, weigh 77 pounds and measure 36-inches high by 36-inches wide. Warning labels can be found on the back of the chests, near the top of the unit, the commission explained.

No injuries have been reported to date, however, the commission encourages consumers to immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall, and placed into an area that children cannot access.

Contact Simpli Home for a choice between two options: full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit with a $100 credit towards an in-home installation of the device (with proof of service). Simpli Home is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled chests directly.

The item was sold at: Amazon.com, Macys.com, Overstock.com and other online retailers from November 2015 through September 2016 for between $500 and $700.

Consumer Contact:

Simpli Home toll-free at 866-518-0120 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@axcess-world.com, or online at http://www.simpli-home.com and click on the “Customer Support” for more information.



Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission