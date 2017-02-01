× South Shore Industries, Inc. recalls chest that poses safety hazard

South Shore Industries, Inc. is offering a choice of two options for consumers who purchased a five-drawer chest that they have recalled.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standards.

The two options South Shore is offering is either a full refund with free pick up of the chest, or a free tip-over restraint kit with a one-time in-home installation of the kit. South Shore is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled chests directly.

It’s estimated that about 3,500 were sold in America, and 250 unites were sold in Canada, as well as five in Mexico. This recall involves Summer Breeze style five-drawer chest of drawers sold in cherry wood. The model number is 374603, which is printed on a label affixed to the back of the chest and on the assembly guide. The chests measure 44-inches high by 31-inches wide and 16-inches deep. It weighs 88 pounds.

No injuries have been reported to date. Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. The commission reports that the item was sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from April 2014 through December 2016 for about $160.

Consumer Contact:

South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday or by email at service@southshore.ca. Consumers can also visit the firm’s website at http://www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on the Contact Us for more information.

Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission