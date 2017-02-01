Student of the Year Campaign: Annabel Krebs — Cumberland Valley High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central, Pennsylvania Students of the Year campaign, we are highlighting those who are actively trying to find a cure for blood cancer in our communities. Today's highlighted student is Lindsey Neidinger.

Annabel is a freshman at Cumberland Valley High School and has been active with TheLeukemia & Lymphoma Society for many years. She first became involved when her mother won 2013Woman of the Year. Through this experience, Annabel met two local patients, 2013 Boy of the Year, Nickand 2015 Girl of the Year, Adyson. Annabel became very close to both families and was inspired by theirjourney. She is excited to continue to learn about the research that LLS funds and how she can help!

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

