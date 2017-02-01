× Washington Boro man arrested on child pornography charges

WASHINGTON BORO, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lancaster County man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Lloyd Ackerman, of Washington Boro, is charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

According to police reports, Ackerman was found to be in possession of 104 digital images of children under the age of 18 either engaged in prohibited sexual acts or involved in indecent contact. Police believe he obtained the images between October 2014 and February 2015.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 8.