York man charged in second bank robbery

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Hempfield Township police have filed more charges against a man arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery in Columbia Borough.

Shannon Steckbeck, 50, is also facing charges related to a bank robbery in Springettsbury Township on January 25.

West Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the Union Community Bank located along the first block of South 18th Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday for a reported bank robbery.

Bank employees told 911 dispatchers that the suspect, later identified at Steckbeck, was seen leaving in a black Nissan driven by another male.

While officers were at the scene, the driver of the Nissan returned to the bank. The driver told police that he met Steckbeck at the Union Station Bar in Columbia. During their conversation, Steckbeck asked him for a ride back to his motel in West Hempfield Township. While en route to the motel, Steckbeck asked if he could stop at the Union Community Bank so he could make a withdraw. Afterwards, the driver dropped Steckbeck off at Kmart located in the Prospect Plaza.

The man realized something was wrong when he drove past the bank and noticed police vehicles in the parking lot. Police say the driver will not be charged.

Around 4:44 p.m. Monday, police arrested Steckbeck at the Columbia Family Restaurant and say he confessed to the Union Community Bank robbery.

During the investigation, West Hempfield Township Police learned that Steckbeck had multiple felony arrest warrants out of Springettsbury Township.

Steckbeck is charged with robbery, robbery of motor vehicle, bomb threats, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with the robbery of the Citizen’s Bank in Springettsbury Township.

After conferring with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the West Hempfield Township will be filing robbery related charges against Steckbeck.

Steckbeck was arraigned Tuesday and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 14.