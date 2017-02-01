× You’ll need the extra layers for a few days

TEMPERATURES FLIP BACK TO COLDER READINGS

The winter chill returns as colder air settles across the area Thursday. The breeze kicks in once again. And under partly to mostly cloudy skies afternoon temperatures fall back to the 30s. Wind chill readings are in the 20s so be prepared for extra layers! It turns even colder Friday despite sunshine. Morning lows are near 20 degrees while afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Skies are brighter with less cloud cover to end the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The winter feel continues into the weekend. High-pressure overhead provides abundant sunshine to start the weekend. It is a brisk morning in the teens with temperatures recovering to the lower 30s by afternoon. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. It brings light snow showers for the second half of the weekend. Snow showers are not expected to hamper travel if you are planning to attend any Super Bowl parties! Just need to bundle up with highs in the 30s.

WETTER AND MILDER NEXT WEEK

Temperatures take a swing upward Monday. Despite a cold morning in the 20s to near 30 degrees, highs top out in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. A warm front Tuesday provides rain showers for the afternoon and evening. If the moisture arrives early morning, we could have a mix in some spots. Temperatures climb slowly through the day into the 40s. It continues mild Wednesday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with rain showers threatening once again.

Have a super week!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist