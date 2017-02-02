× 4 Fort Campbell soldiers injured in helicopter crash

Fort Campbell, Kentucky — Four soldiers were injured in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell on Tuesday morning.

The UH60 Blackhawk helicopter was being used by the 101st Airborne Division for training when it crashed just after 11 a.m.

A public affairs officer with Fort Campbell told Channel 4 the crash happened “on post” and it was a training area. Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team were near the training area at the time of the crash and helped pull the injured soldiers from the wreckage.

Three of the soldiers were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two of them remain in critical but stable condition. One of the soldiers was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The fourth soldier was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and is still in stable condition.

The soldiers’ names have not been released by officials at this time.

According to the 101st Airborne Division, the incident is under investigation.

Last September, five soldiers were hurt in a “hard landing” at Fort Campbell. Everyone survived that crash.

In December 2015, two soldiers were killed after their AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed just south of the base. That crash was also during a routine training exercise.