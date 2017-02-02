× A frosty morning Friday!

COLDER READINGS FRIDAY

Be prepared for extra layers! It turns even colder Friday. Morning lows are near 20 degrees while afternoon temperatures only top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, with a breeze around 5 to 15 MPH, wind chill values are in the teens and 20s. Sunshine still mixes with clouds midday but clear by evening.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The winter feel continues into the weekend. High-pressure overhead provides quite a bit of sunshine to start the weekend. It is a brisk morning in the teens with temperatures recovering to the lower and middle 30s by afternoon. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. Only a few light snow showers possible and not enough to coat the ground. So no concerns for traveling if you are planning to attend any Super Bowl parties! Just need to bundle up with highs in the upper 30s.

WETTER AND MILDER NEXT WEEK

Temperatures take a swing upward Monday. Despite a cold morning in the 20s to near 30 degrees, highs top out in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. A warm front Tuesday provides rain showers for the afternoon and evening. If the moisture arrives early morning, we could have a mix in some spots. Temperatures climb slowly through the day into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It continues mild Wednesday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with rain showers threatening once again. Temperatures take dive Thursday back to the 30s!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist