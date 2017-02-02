× Alloway Reintroduces Libre’s Law to Help Prevent Animal Cruelty

HARRISBURG – Senator Rich Alloway (R-33) reintroduced Libre’s Law today as part of his continuing efforts to help prevent animal cruelty and neglect in Pennsylvania.

Libre’s Law, Senate Bill 298, would hold animal abusers accountable by making it easier to prosecute a person who knowingly mistreats, abuses or neglects an animal. It also adds a new classification for offenders who cause the death or serious bodily injury of an animal. Violators could be found guilty of a third-degree felony.

“In far too many cases, people who intentionally abuse or neglect animals face little more than a slap on the wrist, if they face any punishment at all,” Alloway said. “Libre’s bill sends a strong message that mistreating defenseless and vulnerable animals will not be tolerated.”

The legislation was inspired by the story of Libre, a 4-month-old Boston terrier who was rescued in July from a Lancaster County farm after suffering from weeks of severe neglect. The shocking case and Libre’s subsequent recovery generated interest from animal advocates throughout the country.

Alloway visited Libre twice during his treatment and recovery at Dillsburg Veterinary Center. Libre returned the favor by drawing huge crowds of animal lovers to the Capitol Building for rallies in support of stronger animal protection measures last year.

The Senate approved Libre’s Law last year as part of a package of animal protection measures, but leaders in the House of Representatives refused to bring the bill up for a final vote.

Senate Bill 298 has already attracted 21 cosponsors in the Senate and has earned bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Source: Senator Rich Alloway