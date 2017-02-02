× Burglary suspect caught after he returned for the second time

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A burglary is caught after he returns to the scene of the crime. On Wednesday, Carlisle Borough Police responded to 527 N. Bedford Street for the report of a burglary.

The victim told officers that he had security video of a white male entering his garage and taking items in the early morning hours but the man could not immediately be positively identified.

Later that same night the suspect returned and the victim immediately called the police a second time. He was found a few blocks away and identified as Douglas Miller.

Charges against Miller include Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Loitering and Prowling at night. He was sent to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $4,900.