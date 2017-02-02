Chillier and breezy with flurries for Groundhog Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWAP BACK TO COLD: Another batch of cold air works back into the region for the end of the week! It’s not too cold of a start to Thursday, but noticeably chillier regardless. Temperatures don’t budge much through the rest of the day. Readings are in the upper 20s to middle 30s with a bit of a breeze. After a bit of morning sunshine, there’s mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries for the afternoon hours. Strong breezes quickly make a return as well. Afternoon high temperatures are back into the 30s. Cold air continues to settle in Thursday night as the clouds clear and winds fade. Temperatures are more typical for a February night, with readings in the lower to middle 20s. Some more by way of sunshine returns for Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies, with reading in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings typical cold for this time of year. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Readings are up a couple degrees for Sunday afternoon. A fast moving, yet disorganized clipper system is expected to cross the region. It brings the chance for snow showers, and it currently does not appear the area sees any impressive accumulations due to the disorganization.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly cloudy, and temperatures are a bit milder. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings the chance for showers after a morning wintry mix chance. Temperatures turn milder quickly during the day. Wednesday brings drying skies after some showers to start the day. Highs are well into the 40s and push 50 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!