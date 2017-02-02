× Conflicting predictions from groundhogs across Pennsylvania

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Perhaps the most famous prognosticator in Pennsylvania is none of than Punxsutawney Phil. Phil has been making his predictions, at Gobler’s Knob for the last 131 years. This year he saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Other groundhogs in Pennsylvania have a different prediction. Octorara Orphie in Quarryville is the only local groundhog to agree with Phil.

Dover Doug and Poor Richard, in York, both predicted an early spring. Cocalico Cal from Ephrata is still hibernating. His handlers say since winter has not really come he chose not to wake up. In Mount Joy, Mount Joy Minnie predicted an early spring and so did Uni in Myerstown.