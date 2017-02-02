× Elizabethtown man sent to prison after stealing nearly $3,000 and drinking wine from area church

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man was recently sent to Lancaster County Prison, after burglarizing a local church.

David Kuchar, 58, was sentenced Friday in court for stealing nearly $3,000 in checks, cash and gift cards and drinking altar wine from Christ Lutheran Church on E. High Street in Elizabethtown on July 1, 2013. Kuchar pleaded guilty last year to felony burglary and theft charges.

Police were able to track the gift card thefts to Kuchar when they located people who used the cards and claimed they received them from Kuchar. In addition, police were able to obtain fingerprints from the burglary scene, which matched Kuchar.

Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said that Kuchar essentially stole from the community when he stole money that was meant for area grocery stores.

Lancaster County Judge James Cullen ordered the following sentence:

– 3 months in Lancaster County Prison;

– 3 months on house-arrest;

– 17 months of parole

– Pay $2,892 in restitution

Kuchar said in court that he intends to pay back the money.