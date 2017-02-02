Firefighters in Montana rescue a puppy with his head stuck in a tire

Fire Marshal, Brian Doherty, answered a call from St. Frances Veterinary Hospital on Monday, Jan. 30. They asked if the the fire department had extrication equipment. When Fire Marshal Doherty asked what they needed, they reported that a puppy’s head was stuck in the wheel of a tire. The Vet didn’t know what to do so they called the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

The fully-equipped Rescue Unit No. 1 responded and was closely followed by the Fire Marshal’s vehicle.

The owner left the pup by himself in his yard for just a few hours and came home to find him in a very precarious position! With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling, Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel without the use of tools but with Firefighter Zach Osborne’s brute strength. Blaze remained uninjured throughout the ordeal. Although some minor neck swelling was noted by the firefighters. Blaze remained calm, cool, and collected throughout the ordeal; he did not make a sound.

Incident Commander Battalion Chief Bill Fisher was in charge of the entire operation; Fire Marshal Doherty completed the daunting task of ear tucking; and Firefighter Osborne, the only true hero, utilized his brute strength to free Blaze.

Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and they won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy.

Source: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department