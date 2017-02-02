× Harrisburg police make an arrest for the murder of Freddy J. Williams

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg police have arrested and charged a Harrisburg man for the murder of Freddy J. Williams in February of last year.

According to Harrisburg police, Mitchell Nazario, 21, was already serving time in a state prison when he was arrested for the murder of Freddy Williams. Nazario was serving a prison sentence of up to 3 years after pleading guilty for illegal weapons charges in September.

Nazario is facing additional weapons charges and murder in the first degree.

On Feb. 1st, 2016 just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of South 14th and Kittatinny Streets for reports of shots fired and a man down. When they arrived, they found Freddie Williams on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. He later died at the hospital.