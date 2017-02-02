× Man taken into custody for violating Megan’s Law

PENBROOK BOROUGH, Pa. — Theodore Heidelberg is charged with violating provisions of Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

The law requires certain convicted sex offenders to notify the Pennsylvania State Police when they move to a new address. After a police investigation it was found that Heidelberg moved from Green St. in Harrisburg, to South 27th St. in Penbrook in early Jan., but never notified police of his new address.

Penbrook Police obtained a warrant for Heidelberg and took him into custody Monday, Jan. 27. Heidelberg was committed to Dauphin County Prison with his bail set at $5,000.