× Missing and endangered Carlisle man

CARLISLE, Pa. – Carlisle Borough Police responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 213 Todd Circle for a report of a missing person. Wayne Borges a 97 year old male has not been seen since 9:15 a.m. when he was at the Giant food store in Carlisle Borough. Police say he is driving a light blue 1997 Toyota Avalon with PA REG# BEWELL.

Borges was wearing a brown hat, brown and yellow shirt, brown pants and a brown jacket. He may be suffering from dementia and was said to be very confused upon last contact with a close friend. He also has two fresh cuts on his forehead due to a recent fall.

Anyone with information as to the location of Mr. Borges is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.