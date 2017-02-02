Missing and endangered Carlisle man

Posted 9:12 PM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13PM, February 2, 2017
Wayne Borges

CARLISLE, Pa. –  Carlisle Borough Police responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 213 Todd Circle for a report of a missing person.  Wayne Borges a 97 year old male has not been seen since 9:15 a.m. when he was at the Giant food store in Carlisle Borough. Police say he is driving a light blue 1997 Toyota Avalon with PA REG# BEWELL.

Borges was wearing a brown hat, brown and yellow shirt, brown pants and a brown jacket.  He may be suffering from dementia and was said to be very confused upon last contact with a close friend.  He also has two fresh cuts on his forehead due to a recent fall.

Anyone with information as to the location of Mr. Borges is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.