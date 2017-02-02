× Overnight fire in Harrisburg ruled arson

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A fire that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning in Harrisburg has been ruled arson.

Flames broke out at a row home along the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood shortly before 4:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, neighbors told them a man was trapped on the first floor of the burning row home. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The fire, which was contained to the stairway and hallway, was quickly brought under control. The two-story row-home had 20 living units–but only two of the units were affected by the fire, according to Harrisburg City Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

Investigators discovered the fire was intentionally set in the first floor stairway.

Damage to the building and contents were estimated at $80,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg City Police Detective Jeffrey Schriver at 717-255-3183.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.