Police search for man believed to have robbed two convenience stores

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who they believe is behind two gas station robberies, two nights in a row.

According to Police, Jan 30, just before 10 p.m., a man walked into the Exxon gas station on the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road and asked to make change for a dollar. When the cashier opened the drawer, he grabbed it and ran. The suspect got away with $160.

The second robbery happened the next night at the Gulf station on the 3600 block of Simpson Ferry Road. The same thing occurred, a man walked into the store and asked to make change for a dollar. When the cashier opened the drawer, the suspect reached over the counter to grab it, and got away with an unknown amount of money despite the cashier fighting him back .

The suspect is described as a white male, with a thin build in his forties or fifties with a white, scruffy beard and a buzz cut. He is about 5’8″ tall. Lower Allen Township Police believe that the same man robbed the stores.

Police advise convenience store employees to use caution and be aware of this kind of lure.

If anyone has information about these crimes, contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.