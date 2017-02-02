× Police investigate burglary in Lititz

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary in Lititz on Thursday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary in progress along the first block of West Orange Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lititz Borough Police Department at (717)626-6393.