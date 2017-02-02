× Police seeking suspect in armed robbery of laundromat

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are seeking the suspect in an armed robbery.

On February 1 at approximately 7:40 p.m., police were dispatched to Classic Drycleaners in the 4000 block of Linglestown Road for a reported robbery.

Employees told police that a thin male in his twenties wearing a cloth around his face entered the store and began demanding money while displaying a knife.

The suspect was able to get away on foot with $122.00 in cash.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The Lower Paxton Police Department Canine unit attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPPD at 657-5656 or submit a tip on this site.