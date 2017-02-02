School buildings, monument among targets of vandals in Columbia

COLUMBIA, PA. — Columbia Borough Police are investigating numerous vandalism incidents in the downtown section. Reports started coming in around 8:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Several school buildings, a public building and a monument in the Locust Street Park in the 500 blk. of Locust Street, and various private out buildings throughout the downtown section have been targeted. Purple spray paint was used in all of the incidents. Police are asking for assistance in identifying any actor(s) that may be involved. Tips can be called in to the Columbia Borough Police Department at (717)684-7735 or tips can be sent to the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers text “LANCS” to 847411.
