× State trooper charged with indecent assault of child, suspended without pay

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania State Trooper based at the Carlisle Barracks is suspended without a pay after he is accused of Indecent Assault of Child. Charges of Indecent Assault Without Consent, Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 years old and Corruption of Minors were filed in Luzerne County against Trooper Patrick J. Finn, 46, of Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

According to the Criminal Complaint, the charges stem from an investigation that began in December 2016 by Wright Township Police in Luzerne County. Finn is accused of getting into bed with the 9 year old victim, touching her breast and buttocks and saying he wanted to have sex with her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Trooper Finn Thursday morning. Following arraignment he was released after posting $25,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on February 22.

Finn who is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle, has been with the State Police since 1994.