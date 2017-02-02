× SUBWAY ‘Cookie That Cares’ benefits THON

HERSHEY, PA (January 26, 2017) – – During the month of February, nearly 300 SUBWAY® Restaurants across Central Pennsylvania will feature a ‘Cookie That Cares’ promotion to raise money and awareness for the local Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon. This event, affectionately known as THON, donates all proceeds to the Four Diamonds Funds benefitting children and research at the Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. A portion of every featured Rainbow Gem Cookie sold during February is being donated. SUBWAY® will also be accepting customer donations on behalf of THON and Four Diamonds at many of the restaurants featuring the Cookie That Cares.

This will be the third time that the Central Pennsylvania SUBWAY® Restaurants have run the Cookie That Cares promotion to raise money and awareness for THON. During the months of February and September in 2016, the nearly 300 SUBWAY® Restaurants across central Pennsylvania were able to raise $49,000 for THON. The month of February is THON month, which is the final month of fundraising leading up to the February 17-February 19, 2017 weekend-long event at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the kickoff month for THON fundraising efforts.

The THON organization’s sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds, which works to conquer childhood cancer by leading the discovery of new and improved treatments for childhood cancer and ensuring that every child treated for cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital has no out-of-pocket costs. In 2016, the funds raised from the Cookie That Cares initiative were able to help fund therapy, treatment and research in support of the fight against Pediatric cancer. Below is a detail of what these funds were able to support:

1. 25 experiments

2. 10 days of routine visits

3. 20 days of outpatient clinic

4. 6 days of nurse coordinators

5. 40 days of music therapy

6. 40 days of gas vouchers

7. 10 days of social work

“SUBWAY® has been sponsoring THON since 1986, and we’re excited to share our passion for this cause with our customers,” says State College area SUBWAY® Franchisee, Ben Farahani.

“THON is so appreciative for Subway’s commitment to our mission during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Subway is allowing anyone to have a tangible impact through the simple action of buying a cookie, and it is opportunities like these that bring us one step closer to a cure,” says Executive Director for THON, Austin Sommerer.

Those who want to track the progress of the Cookie That Cares program this month can visit CookieThatCaresPenn.com. To donate directly to THON, visit THON.org. Learn more about Four Diamonds at FourDiamonds.org.

Additional Information Regarding This Cause – More at THON.org/about

 SUBWAY® Restaurants of central PA will donate a percentage of Rainbow Gem cookies sold to THON, which is an annual dance marathon engaging 15,000 student volunteers every year. THON’s sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

 Four Diamonds’ mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research. Find more information at http://www.FourDiamonds.org.

 Each year, Four Diamonds provides direct support to approximately 600 children with cancer – 100 who are newly diagnosed and 500 who are continuing their fight. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 3,700 children and families and supported a diverse platform of childhood cancer research at Penn State Children’s Hospital, seeking improved treatments and cures to benefit those around the world.

 Four Diamonds picks up where insurance leaves off, enabling families to completely focus on the best care for their child. Assistance from Four Diamonds ensures child life, social workers, music therapists, a nutritionist, a pharmacist and other specialists are available exclusively to Four Diamonds families to provide comprehensive care in a family-focused atmosphere.

 Because of the community’s steady and generous support, Four Diamonds has been able to assist 100 percent of the childhood cancer patients who have been treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

 The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, affectionately known as THON, is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world with an annual effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against pediatric cancer.

 THON 2017 will take place February 17-19, 2017, at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

