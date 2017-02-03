× Arrests: Men publicly had sex on display bed at Bed Bath & Beyond

According to a New Jersey newspaper, two men were recently arrested at a Bed, Bath & Beyond after an employee saw the men “engaged in a sex act.”

The Record reported that the identities of the suspects has not been revealed because at least one of them was found to be infected with scabies, meaning their identities are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Because scabies are highly contagious, the arresting officers were treated at a hospital and the booking station where the suspects were taken was fumigated.

A Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson told The Record that the bed used in the sex act was “immediately pulled from the floor and discarded.”

