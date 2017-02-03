× DA asks possible witnesses to come forward in police-involved shooting

LANCASTER CITY, Pa.–Investigators are asking witnesses to a police-involved shooting in Lancaster City to come forward.

Jose E. Rodriguez, 18, died January 24 following a police-involved shooting near South Duke and North streets.

The incident is under review by Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman and chief county Detective Keith Switzer.

While in the process of reviewing video surveillance, investigators say that several other individuals were in the immediate vicinity of the shooting when it took place. Authorities are asking those individuals to call the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office at 717-390-7771 and ask for a detective.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.