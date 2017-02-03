Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says

President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.
A federal judge in Washington State granted a temporary restraining order Friday night that the state’s attorney general said immediately halted President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order effective nationwide. James Robart, a federal judge in Washington State, granted the order. “No one is above the law — not even the President,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. There was no immediate response from the Trump administration.