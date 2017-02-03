× FOX43 Sports Poll: Which team will win Super Bowl LI?

Over the course of this week, we broke down the best offense, defense and special teams unit in Super Bowl LI.

Heck, we even determined the best player in the big game!

Here are the results from our FOX43 Sports Polls this week. The voters chose:

Best Offense: Atlanta Falcons w/ 80% of 64 votes

Best Defense: Atlanta Falcons w/ 51% of 86 votes

Best Special Teams unit: New England Patriots w/ 71% of 7 votes

Best Player in Super Bowl LI: QB Tom Brady w/ 51% of 90 votes

With every angle of the game broken down, there is only one question left to ask.

Which team do you think will win Super Bowl LI?