Go Red Luncheon for women promotes heart health

YORK, Pa. -- February is American Heart Month, and heart disease awareness among women was the focus of the annual York Go red for Women luncheon Friday. Medical experts encouraged women in the crowd to talk to their doctors about the risk factors for heart disease and stroke, including family history, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Josette Myers with HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of York says women are often so focused on the health of their families, that they neglect their own health -- and sometimes ignore the warning signs.

"We're so busy taking care of everybody else in our lives, that we don't always take care of ourselves," Myers said. "The point of [the luncheon] is for women to come, take an hour and a half for themselves, have a nice lunch, and learn about how they can prevent heart disease."

The heart healthy lunch was sponsored by 1st Capital Harley Davidson, which also put on a fashion show. FOX43's Amy Lutz served as emcee for the event.