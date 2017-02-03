× Harrisburg man facing charges after robbing Sunoco, leading police on chase

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after robbing a Sunoco and leading police on a chase.

Wilson Torres, 45, is charged with robbery and fleeing and eluding a police officer among other charges.

On February 3 at approximately 5:00 a.m., a Swatara Township police officer on routine patrol saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the Sunoco gas station located in the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but Torres, the driver of the vehicle, refused to yield to the emergency lights and sirens.

Torres led police on a pursuit from Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Townshi to Bainbridge in Lancaster County.

During the pursuit, officers determined that Torres had robbed the Sunoco at gunpoint just before being seen leaving the station by police.

Torres eventually pulled-over and surrendered to police, who found that he had a 20-year-old female passenger in the vehicle. After she was identified and found to not be involved from the robbery, she was released from custody. In fact, it was found that the passenger had been demanding that Torres release her from the car during the pursuit.

Police discovered that Torres had demanded money from the cashier at Sunoco, but didn’t receive any. Torres only ended up getting away with two boxes of cigars that were valued at $30.

Now, Torres will face his charges.