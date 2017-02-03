× Lancaster City Police officers efforts help save man’s life

LANCASTER, Pa. – Three Lancaster City Police officers team up to help save a man’s life on Groundhog Day. At 3:44 a.m. Thursday morning, Officer Nicholas Langan was on foot patrol on the 100 block of E. New Street when he was flagged down by a passing motorist. The driver said that her husband was having a medical emergency. She was trying to get to Lancaster General Hospital, but made a wrong turn and was lost.

Officer Langan checked on the patient and was not able to locate a pulse. Office Langan removed the patient from the vehicle and began to implement life saving measures. He was then assisted by Officer Herb Watson and Officer Shawn Gunnett. EMS arrived a short time later and transported the patient to Lancaster General Hospital, where they were able to establish a pulse.

An EMS supervisor later informed the OIC that the Officers’ actions were key to re-establishing the patient’s pulse.