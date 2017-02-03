× Lodging tax to increase marketing funds in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA. – Discover Lancaster, Lancaster’s Tourism Bureau, announced it will be asking the County commissioners to consider raising the lodging excise tax. The tax would increase from 1.1% to 3% and generate $3-3.5 million annually for marketing costs according to Discover Lancaster. The tax is paid by guests at county lodging properties – not county residents or businesses.

“Lancaster County has a tremendous opportunity to strengthen and expand one of our most important industries,” said Kathleen Frankford, president of Discover Lancaster. “Increasing our tourism marketing funding will support thousands of businesses and jobs within the county. It will help us competitively promote both our traditional Amish farmland & family attractions and our newer arts, dining, and outdoor offerings that appeal to a broader audience.”

Over the next several weeks, Discover Lancaster will meet with its members and the County Commissioners to further explain and discuss the plan’s benefits, the projections of which are based upon research conducted by the respected industry analysis firm Tourism Economics.

“Increasing marketing for Lancaster County is a critical first step in generating more visitation. And when visitation increases, it’s win-win for all tourism community partners, including Sight & Sound Theatres,” said Maria-José Tennison, Sight & Sound VP of Brand and Show Production.