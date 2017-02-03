× Lower Paxton Police: searching for two armed, Dollar Tree Store robbery suspects

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Lower Paxton Township are looking for two men, who robbed a Dollar Tree Store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened Thursday, Feb. 2 around 10 p.m. at the Dollar Tree Store, 4267 Union Deposit Road. Two employees, police said, were present and preparing to close the store when two men entered through the front door, allegedly armed with guns.

An employee told police that they were ordered to lie face down, while having a gun pointed at them. The other employee, police reported, was told to hand over cash.

It was reported that the two men – a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a red flannel with his face covered in a red bandana, and a black man, with a black cloth covering his face, wearing a white jacket with red lettering, blue jeans and tan boots – fled the scene on foot. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and were seen headed east toward the Twin Lakes Apartment Complex.

No injuries were reported. Both were reported to have guns, described as a silver, brown semi-automatic hand gun, and a small black hand gun.

The incident appeared to be unrelated to the other robberies recently reported in the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 or submit a tip on their website.