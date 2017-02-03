× Man arrested for sexual abuse of 11-year-old female

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Kristopher Lance Rebo has been arrested for the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old female.

The Franklin County Detective Bureau along with Franklin County Children and Youth conducted an investigation after reports of alleged sexual child abuse. The child was interviewed at Over the Rainbow Franklin County Children’s Advocacy Center.

According to police the investigation found that the incident occurred at he child’s home and resulted in the arrest of Rebo.

Rebo was charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Indecent Assault. He was arraigned on Feb. 1 with his bail set at $300,000. According to police documents, Rebo did not post bail and was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 14, 2017 at Franklin County Central Court.