National Wear Red Day raises awareness for women’s cardiovascular disease

National Wear Red Day is part of the American Heart Associaton's Go Red for Women campaign.

The day is meant to raise awareness that cardiovascular diseases are women's top health threat and empower them to improve their heart health.

Unfortunately, cardiovascular diseases are the cause of death for one in three women, killing approximately one woman every minute.

As a part of this campaign, the annual York Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held this afternoon at the Out Door Country Club.

The luncheon will include a fashion show, silent auction, and a healthy lunch.

FOX43's Amy Lutz will MC the event, which is closed to the public.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Josette Myers, the Area Marketing Director for HealthSouth, will be stopping by to offer more information on the campaign.

For more information, you can check out the Go Red for Women campaign's website.