New charges filed against mom, uncle in drowning death of 3-year-old girl in Lower Swatara Township

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–The mother and uncle of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in Lower Swatara Township in July 2016 are facing new charges related to intimidating a witness in the case, according to Lower Swatara Township Police.

Tiffany Graham, 23, of Carlisle and her brother, 18-year-old Austin Biller, of Middletown, are charged with intimidation of a witness.

Both Graham and Biller were in court Wednesday for there preliminary hearing related to criminal charges brought against them in the drowning death of Graham’s 3-year-old daughter. The girl died on July 31 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after she was found in a pool along Wayne Avenue in Lower Swatara Township. Graham’s daughter was in Biller’s care when she wandered away from his home along the 2000 block of West Harrisburg Pike. The charges in that case against Graham and Biller were bound over for trial.

Police say Graham and Biller are accused of intimidating a witness in the case against them.

Biller was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. Graham was given $100,000 bail and placed on electronic monitoring with the county.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feburary 9.