Police ID suspect in cash grab robberies in Lower Allen and Hampden Townships

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police say robbed three convenience stores in Lower Allen and Hampden Townships earlier this week.

Donald L. Kriegsman Jr., 45, of New Cumberland is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.

During the robberies, police say Kriegsman asked a clerk to give him change for a dollar then grabbed cash from the open register.

The first robbery happened on January 30 at the Exxon located along the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township. . He stole approximately $160 from the register.

The next day, Kriegsman committed a similar robbery at the Gulf Station located along the 3600 block of Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township. Police say the clerk fought back when he grabbed for the cash. Kriegsman got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen fleeing in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

Kriegsman faces additional charges in Hampden Township for a similar robbery.