Police seek help in locating missing teen

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing teenager this morning.

Caitlin McLinn, 15, has been missing since 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

She is a white female with dirty blonde hair that falls below her shoulders. McLinn has blue eyes, stand 5’7″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

She was last seen wearing skinny blue jeans with a pink or gray sweatshirt.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate McLinn, please call 911 or contact the police.