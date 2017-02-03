× Poll: Do you think additional sanctions will force Iran to change its threatening missile behavior?

The White House is expected to impose additional sanctions on Iranian entities under existing executive orders that predate President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the move.

The additional sanctions are in response to Iran’s ballistic missile test on Sunday, CNN reported. They are similar to actions taken by former President Barack Obama after Iran’s previous ballistic missile tests.

A bipartisan group of senators are encouraging Trump to apply pressure on Iran for its decision to sponsor terrorist groups and allow continued testing of ballistic missiles. The letter read in part, “Full enforcement of existing sanctions and the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program are necessary.”

Military action and economic sanctions on Iranian individuals and businesses are possible. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said his country is “unmoved” by Trump’s threats. He claimed his country will never initiate war.

“We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defense,” he tweeted. “Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement.”

Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday Iran’s recent ballistic missile test launch, calling it a “provocative” breach of a UN Security Council resolution. Iran denies that’s it’s violated any UN mandate.

