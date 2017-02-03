Still breezy with colder temperatures for Friday

WINTER FEEL FOR FRIDAY: It’s back to even more of a wintry feel heading into the weekend. Bundle up heading out the door Friday morning. Temperatures are in the middle teens to lower 20s under partly clear skies. The winds are light, but turn breezy again for the afternoon. There’s plenty of bright sunshine to start, but some clouds return for the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies, with reading in the lower to middle 30s. Winds are still a touch breezy, so you can expect the extra chill in the air. Wind chill values are in the 20s. The winds settle quickly as skies clear Friday night. Bundle up warmly for Friday evening plans. Readings fall into the middle to upper teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings typical cold for this time of year. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Readings are up a couple degrees for Sunday afternoon. A fast moving, yet disorganized clipper system is expected to cross the region. It brings the chance for snow showers, and it currently does not appear the area sees any impressive accumulations due to the disorganization.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly cloudy, and temperatures are a bit milder. Expect readings in the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday brings the chance for rain showers after a brief morning wintry mix chance. Temperatures turn milder quickly during the day. Wednesday brings drying skies after some showers to start the day. Highs are well into the 40s and push 50 degrees. Colder air plunges back into the region Thursday, with temperatures falling back into the 30s. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s a bit breezy.

Have a great weekend!