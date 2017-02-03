Students use 3D printer to create finger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Most students print out their papers and assignments, but a few STEM students in Harrisbugr are printing out a human finger!

The students at the Commonwealth Charter Academy used science and a 3D printer at their school to create the finger for Butch Altland, who lost part of his index finger in an accident.

"They are actually manipulating things on a computer that are useful to other people," Altland said.

The project was part of a STEM Education workshop that Altland's two sons participated in.

"It's huge for them," Altland said. "They can see what they're doing. It's not just a math book or a science book that they are pulling out the pages."