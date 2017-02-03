× US militiary releases videos recovered in Yemen raid

The US military released short excerpts of al Qaeda training videos representing some of the intelligence recovered from Sunday’s counterterrorism raid against al Qaeda in Yemen.

An official at Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, described the clips as excerpts from “al Qaeda terrorist training videos,” calling the release “a first look” at what the military recovered.

“These instructional videos (show) would-be terrorists how to manufacture explosives and build bombs,” according to a description written by the US military.

Following the raid on Sunday, the military said the operation was geared toward collecting as much intelligence on the terror group as possible in order to facilitate future raids and strikes against al Qaeda down the road and prevent terror attacks. The release comes amidst questions about the raid, the decision to go ahead and multiple problems the troops encountered on the ground, including the death of one Navy SEAL and civilians.