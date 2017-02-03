Vendors Prepare for Great American Outdoor Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Great American Outdoor Show prepares for 9 days of excitement, kicking off on Saturday and ending next Sunday.

It’s a busy day for 1,100 vendors as they fill 650,000 square feet of the Farm Show Expo floor with guns, gear, boats, RVS, and more. Organizers say it’s the same great show as years past with something for everyone in the family to take part in.

The Farm Show Complex fills with everything outdoors - from guns to gear to a giant fishing tank.

The only thing missing is the 200,000 people expected to attend.

"It’s not necessarily about the numbers. We know we're going to have nearly 200,000 attendees coming over these 9 days, but we want to make the experience just the most memorable one,” said Jeremy Greene, the NRA’s Marketing Director.

He says it's the same great outdoor show with hands-on exhibits and something for everyone to do or see.

"Essentially, were a custom shop so whatever somebody might want, we can build to their specs,” said Jill Herro, who makes custom furniture for the show.

She says her company, Secret Compartment Furniture, tailors furniture to anyone’s specialty to hide or hold guns, knives, or even just jewelry.

"You can have firearms right behind your sofa,” added Herro.

"And when it's closed, no one has to know what it is,” commented one of the furniture workers.

Another company also specializes in concealing, and they've designed custom gear for everyone.

"Women's concealed carry bag selection was mainly frilly purses with faux leather and we wanted to make something sportier for a different type of female consumer,” said Aaron Tweedie with Manpack.

There's guns and ammunition, but for those looking to get out and explore the great outdoors, there’s also plenty of options - locally and internationally.

"They can get, you know, a fishing trip in the states or they can go on a dove hunting experience in Argentina,” added Greene.

One vendor specializes in Cape Cod fishing and tours and feels fortunate just to have a booth at the Great American Outdoor Show.

"A man of wisdom told me if I do any show that I do the great American outdoor show because this is the one that all the rest compare to,” said Len Greiner with Cape Cod Sportsmen.

Organizers say the only thing you can’t do is leave with a gun in your hands, but you can look and touch just about everything at the show.